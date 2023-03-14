James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Anthony Edwards has sent Twitter into a frenzy with a ferocious slam in the Minnesota Timberwolves’ game against the Atlanta Hawks.

The dunk came with a little over a minute to go in the first quarter, with Edwards getting a running start from the top of the key before receiving a hand-off from Luka Garza. An attempted challenge from Atlanta’s Onyeka Okongwu proved fruitless as the athletic Timberwolves star took flight, head nearly above the rim as he slammed the ball down.

Anthony Edwards takes FLIGHT ✈pic.twitter.com/B2CxnG725E — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 14, 2023

The mind-blowing slam was part of a rapidly growing portfolio of highlights from the 21-year-old, whose incredible athletic abilities have made him one of the most watchable players in the NBA already, in just his third year in the league.

Edwards is this year averaging 24.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, each of which are career-highs, and is gradually beginning to find some level of consistency to balance out the extreme highs of which his game is capable. With Karl-Anthony Towns’ injury concerns, he has been the best player on a Timberwolves team which is currently in the midst of a tight battle for spots in the play-in tournament, and as a result is well-poised to play in what would be just his second playoff series in his short career to-date.

With just a couple of games separating fifth from 12th, however, every game in the run home is of vital importance to the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards, along with his insane potential for highlight plays, will have a major hand in where they end up after 82 games.