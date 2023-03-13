Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns continues to edge closer to a return from injury. A calf injury suffered in November has ruled Towns out of action since, with the 27-year-old missing the last 47 games as a result.

However, there has been some progress in recent weeks. Last week, Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch revealed Towns was making steps towards a return before later revealing he started 2-on-0 work along with player development staff.

And in a vaguely optimistic injury update from ESPN’s Ramona Shelbourne, Towns is said to be “getting closer” even if a return won’t happen this week.

“He was at practice the other day getting out some shots. From what I’m told, he’s getting closer,” Shelbourne said on “NBA Today.” “There’s no exact date for his return that’s been set yet, but it won’t be this week.

“But he’s getting closer. The fact that he’s back out there where you can see him is a big step forward for him.”

The Timberwolves could definitely use KAT soon. Minnesota most recently lost to the Brooklyn Nets which made it their sixth loss in their last 10 games.

They still remain in a good position in seventh in the Western Conference with a 34-34 record. However, with teams like the Dallas Mavericks, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers all breathing down their necks, they cannot afford to slip up any further if they hope to make it to the postseason again.