The Minnesota Timberwolves (34-34) visit the Atlanta Hawks (34-34) on Monday night! Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Hawks prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Minnesota has lost two straight games and sits in seventh place in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves covered 47% of their games while 53% went under the projected point total. Atlanta has won two of their last three games and sits in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. The Hawks covered 45% of their games while 57% went over. This will be the first of two meetings between the cross-conference foes.

Here are the Timberwolves-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Hawks Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +5.5 (-114)

Atlanta Hawks: -5.5 (-106)

Over: 244.5 (-110)

Under: 244.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Hawks

TV: Bally North, Bally Southeast

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Minnesota finds itself right in the thick of a jam-packed western conference. The Timberwolves need a win tonight and have a great chance to cover thanks to their strong all-around play. Minnesota’s biggest strength is its offense, ranking 12th with 115.4 PPG. They are especially strong on the fast break and the paint, ranking ninth and seventh, respectively. While the Wolves can struggle from beyond the arc, they are lethal inside. Minnesota’s 57% two-point field goal percentage ranks third in the league. That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Hawks allow the 10th-highest two-point field goal percentage in the NBA. Defensively, the Wolves are up-and-down but they do excel at protecting the rim thanks to the fifth-highest block rate in the league. Additionally, the Timberwolves do a great job of forcing turnovers with their 13.6% forced turnover rate.

Minnesota is led by budding superstar Anthony Edwards. The former first-overall pick averages 24.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 4.4 APG. He’s developed into a force on both ends of the floor thanks to his 2.4 STOCKS (steals plus blocks) per game. Additionally, ANT remains highly efficient thanks to a 46% field goal percentage and 37% three-point percentage. Coming off back-to-back 32-point games, expect ANT to put up big numbers against Atlanta’s 23rd-ranked defense.

The X-factor for Minnesota tonight is forward Kyle Anderson. Anderson has taken on a much bigger workload since the trade deadline and has responded well. The burley forward has averaged 12 PPG, 6.4 RPG, and 5.8 APG across his last five outings. In addition to his contributions on offense, Anderson averaged 2.0 STOCKS per game during that time. He also remains incredibly efficient, shooting 58% overall and 57% from three over his last five games. Coming off a near-triple-double in their loss to Brooklyn, expect Anderson to fill up the box score yet again tonight.

Why The Hawks Could Cover The Spread

Atlanta has slowly climbed the Eastern Conference standings after a poor start to the season. Now firmly in the mix to avoid the play-in game, the Hawks could use a win tonight with a brutal schedule to end the season coming up. Atlanta has largely turned their season around thanks to an explosive offense. The Hawks average 117.3 PPG – the fifth-highest mark in the NBA. Atlanta plays at a frantic pace and in turn, attempts the third-most shots per game. With the ninth-highest field goal percentage in the league, those attempts result in a number of high-scoring affairs for the Hawks. Another big reason for their prolific offense is how well they take care of the ball. Atlanta holds the second-lowest turnover rate in the league – something that will come into play today considering how many turnovers the Wolves force.

The Hawks are led by their talented backcourt of Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. Young averages 26.8 PPG and 10.1 APG as he continues to serve as one of the premier floor generals in the league. Young has struggled from beyond the arc this season, averaging just 2.2 threes per game at a 34% clip. That being said, he has been red-hot in his last four games. He’s averaged 29 PPG and 9.8 APG over that span but what has been most impressive is his efficiency. Young shot 53% overall and 47% from three across that stretch. With his hot play of late expect the Hawks to continue to lean on him considering the Wolves allow the seventh-most threes per game.

Final Timberwolves-Hawks Prediction & Pick

Minnesota is coming off a brutal loss and thus I expect a motivated Anthony Edwards to will his team to at least keep things within one score tonight. Take the road dogs against a streaky-Atlanta team.

Final Timberwolves-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves +5.5 (-114)