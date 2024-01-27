The budding rivalry between Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a good thing, says Patrick Beverley.

Recently, Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards raised eyebrows with postgame comments regarding the number of free throws awarded to Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after their game. The great irony of course was that Edwards himself had missed three free throws that would have tied the game for the Timberwolves; instead, the Thunder emerged with the win, and after the game, Gilgeous-Alexander took what some perceived to be a shot at Edwards with an Instagram caption.

Now, professional NBA pest Patrick Beverley is speaking out about the exchange and why it's a good thing for the NBA.

“I think the NBA is in really, really good hands,” said Beverely, per the Pat Bev Pod. “I'm gonna say that first. I wouldn't call it a beef. Competition. I like it. Go at each other. Guard each other, shoot step backs, yank each other, right left each other… I love that s***. Y'all both I know I love y'all to death.I want to see it all. I want to see y'all go crazy at each other. Every time y'all see each other it's smoke, for no other reason but just pure basketball. Keep pushing the needle. Y'all boys cold. But when y'all see each other, let it be smoke, let it be pure basketball fun. Give each other 40 or 50 a piece, huge, and can't wait to see you next time.”

The Timberwolves and Thunder will next square off on January 29, this time from Oklahoma City. That game is slated to tip off at 8:00 PM ET.