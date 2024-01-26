The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the San Antonio Spurs as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are now coming off of two consecutive victories as they look to continue to stay at the top of the Western Conference standings when they head down south when they take on the San Antonio Spurs in this Saturday night showdown. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Timberwolves-Spurs prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Minnesota (32-13) is at its peak right now winning each of their last twp games and are sitting at the top of the Western Conference standings with the Oklahoma City Thunder on their tails just half a game back. Karl-Anthony Towns showed out against the Brooklyn Nets scoring 27 points to go along with 10 rebounds for an efficient double-double in their 96-94 victory. It was a rather lackluster game from the supporting cast those not named Anthony Edwards or Towns. The Timberwolves hope the day off will help them bounce back fresher as they head to San Antonio for a Saturday night matchup with the Spurs.

San Antonio (8-37) is sitting dead last in the Western Conference with just eight wins in 45 games played this season. The Spurs have been dreadful in every sense of the word. Their young squad of players just haven't been able to compete with the elite in the NBA this season and things certainly will not get much easier when the Minnesota Timberwolves come to town. Rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama is averaging a double-double in his rookie campaign with 20.4 points and 10.1 rebounds but with little support is having them as the bottom feeders in the Western Conference. The Spurs will need more help from their supporting cast if they look to cause an upset alert when they play host to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Spurs Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -485

San Antonio Spurs: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +370

Over: 227.5(-110)

Under: 227.5 (-110)

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Spurs

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Midwest, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

Forget the Alamo; the Minnesota Timberwolves are aiming for a Texas two-step on the Spurs' home court. The Wolves travel south with a -10.5 spread dangling like a juicy steak and don't underestimate their hunger. Minnesota will devour this spread come tip-off.

The Timberwolves boast the league's top-ranked defense, a suffocating beast that swallows offenses whole. San Antonio? Ranked 22nd. Yeah, not the tastiest morsel. Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert are a defensive hydra, locking down perimeter shooters and erasing paint dreams. Good luck, Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell, navigating that maze.

Karl-Anthony Towns is feasting after a mid-season slump. He's averaging 29.8 points and 8.4 rebounds in his last five games, shooting lights-out from both inside and out. Victor Wembanyama is a solid defender, but KAT's size and skill matchup make him a walking mismatch. Expect a Towns masterclass, feasting on double teams and raining threes.

Gregg Popovich is a coaching legend, but even he can't conjure wins out of thin air. The Spurs are young and inexperienced, and outside of rookie sensation Victor Wembanyama, they don't have much depth to overcome the Timberwolves. They lack the firepower and defensive cohesion to match the Wolves' intensity and get the win in this matchup.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

Hold your horses, NBA faithful. Before you pencil in another Minnesota Timberwolves victory on their road trip to San Antonio, remember one thing, this is the AT&T Center, where Gregg Popovich's alchemy has turned lesser metals into championship gold. The Spurs, despite being 10.5-point underdogs, could stun the league and cover the spread.

Pop ain't done yet. His coaching mastery is legendary, and he's a master of extracting the best from unexpected sources. Don't be surprised if he cooks up a defensive scheme that frustrates KAT and slows down Edwards' electric bursts. Pop's playbook is deeper than the Mariana Trench.

Devin Vassell is simmering, waiting to erupt. He's averaged 21 points in his last three games, showcasing a deadly blend of inside-out scoring. If Vassell catches fire against a Minnesota defense focused on stopping Johnson and Wembanyama, the Spurs could erupt themselves, leaving the Wolves in ash and possibly causing the upset.

Final Timberwolves-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Timberwolves are hungry, their defense is a steel trap, and their offense is firing on all cylinders. The Spurs are rebuilding, lacking the talent and experience to withstand this Minnesota onslaught. Bet on the -10.5 spread with confidence. The Alamo might stand tall, but the Spurs' defense won't be standing by the end of this game. This is Timberwolves territory now.

Final Timberwolves-Spurs Prediction & Pick: Minnesota Timberwolves -10.5 (-110), Under 227.5 (-110)