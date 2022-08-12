It’s been a busy offseason for Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards. Apart from starring in Adam Sandler’s Netflix hit Hustle, the 21-year-old has also been putting in the work for his day job.

A new video of Edwards is now making its rounds on social media, which also features Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell. It was an intense 5-on-5 scrimmage session that pitted the two NBA stars against each other, and let’s just say that Edwards got the better of Mitchell in this one (h/t Hoop Central on Twitter):

Mitchell isn’t exactly the best defender out there and Edwards clearly exposed him in the first part of the above clip. As a bit of a side note, this also isn’t the first time Mitchell’s lack of proficiency on the defensive end has been uncovered this summer. Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero also cooked the Jazz guard in a previous workout session, which was actually even worse than what Edwards did here.

The Timberwolves youngster then showed off his own defensive prowess by stopping Mitchell on the other end of the floor before finishing a tough and-1 basket. Anthony Edwards does have the potential to be one of the top two-way guards in the NBA, and it looks like he’s working hard to reach this objective.

Not to be outdone, though, Mitchell had another crack at it toward the end of the video. He took on Edwards 1-on-1 before making room for himself to sink a mid-range game-winner. Say what you want about Donovan Mitchell, but this dude is a bona fide superstar in the league.