By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

With Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert out, the onus was on Anthony Edwards to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves to victory. Surely enough, Ant has been up to the task. Edwards led the Timberwolves to a triumph over the Dallas Mavericks, 116-106, no small feat on the second night of a back-to-back. And this may all be thanks to something many take for granted yet is extremely vital, not just for professional athletes, but for the common man.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Anthony Edwards revealed that being able to get more sleep has been a huge factor behind his improved play, particularly during back-to-backs.

“Getting into bed earlier, I feel like that’s the main thing,” Edwards said, per Dane Moore.

In a profession where health is of utmost importance, sleep can be an overlooked factor. After all, games usually start and end late at night, and it’s not like people can immediately shut their bodies down after being infused with adrenaline all night long. Thus, it’s extremely important for a young star like Edwards to nail down little things like these to help him as he moves forward in his career.

It’ll also be of huge help to Anthony Edwards’ goal to be one of the most preeminent superstars in the league. He has looked every bit the superstar the Timberwolves need in the past few games, specifically on Sunday night against the Chicago Bulls when he went off for a season-high 37-points and an incredible windmill dunk to boot.

Edwards will definitely look to sustain these performances once Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert return. One thing’s for sure: in the process of dreaming more in his sleep, he’s making his dreams of becoming a better NBA player a reality.