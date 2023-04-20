Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Anthony Edwards sent the whole NBA Twitterverse buzzing after he rejected Nikola Jokic at the rim during Game 2 of the Denver Nuggets-Minnesota Timberwolves playoffs series.

Midway through the third quarter, Jokic thought he had an easy path to the rim after he fooled Rudy Gobert with a pump fake. Jokic passed the ball to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who quickly gave it back to the superstar center as he ran to the rim without any defender.

When it looked like that Jokic was on his way to a dunk, Edwards came from behind to deny him and send the ball out of bounds.

Anthony Edwards DENIES Nikola Jokic at the rim 🚫 The Wolves have cut the Nuggets’ lead to 1 after trailing by 15 at the half 🍿pic.twitter.com/4uyusz1llI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 20, 2023

It got the whole Timberwolves bench celebrating and hyped up. Similarly, Minnesota fans couldn’t hold back their delight after watching Ant-Man show his superhuman athleticism to reject the two-time NBA MVP.

“Edwards was having a crack on offense in the first half but his defense was completely lacking. This is one hell of a play to come back with defensively in the third!” one fan wrote.

Another one simply said, “That boy Anthony Edwards.”

A third commenter added, “Kind of weird to say given how the first half went overall, but this is the best game Anthony Edwards has played in a while. He’s got 19 on 6-12 FG, 4 ast. Follows layup-saving block on Jokic with a three.”

“Anthony Edwards with a grown man’s block there on Jokic,” another Minnesota fan said.

Edwards is one of the most athletic players in the NBA, and he’s definitely putting that gift to a good use. He kept the Timberwolves in the game after trailing by as much as 21 points, and he deserves plenty of credit for his performance on both ends of the floor.