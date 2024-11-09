Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards led his team to a dominant 127-102 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, scoring 35 points as the Wolves cruised to their sixth win of the season. Through the first nine games of the NBA season, Edwards has been showcasing his impressive range, connecting from deep in ways that only Steph Curry has ever done before.

Edwards knocked down nine of 15 three-point attempts, continuing his aggressive shooting approach with an average of 11.1 attempts per game this season.

Anthony Edwards with his best three-point shooting year

The Timberwolves star is shooting a career-best 46.1% from three, benefiting from numerous open looks in the Portland game. Afterward, he discussed how the Blazers' defensive strategy opened up those opportunities.

“Mike [Conley] be trying to tell me [to] get downhill, I’m like, ‘Bro, they going under’,” said the 23-year-old. “I work on my game too much to try to force one downhill if they keep going under. I’mma keep shooting that.”

Against Portland, Edwards made history by joining Stephen Curry as the only players to hit the most three-pointers through nine games. Edwards has made 50 threes so far this season, and with his impressive shooting, he’s also averaging a career-high 28.0 points per game.

“I really be surprised at this point. I made two threes the first quarter today and in the third, they just — I made one and they kept going under. I’m like, ‘Alright, I’mma keep shooting this b****’ I don’t know what they doing, but I’mma keep shooting it,” Edwards continued.

Things looking great for Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves

Edwards’ high three-point volume has sparked discussion across the NBA. Some question why a player with his athleticism isn't attacking the rim more, but his elite shooting efficiency makes the case for his deep-range game.

The high-flying shooting guard, a career 36% shooter from beyond the arc, is hitting 46% this season, a level of efficiency on high volume that’s rarely seen—something only Curry has matched.

While Edwards likely won't maintain his 46% shooting from deep all season, his jumper looks incredibly smooth and consistent. If he hovers around 40%, his high volume of three-pointers will continue to benefit the Wolves. As defenses adjust by closing out on him more aggressively, Edwards will have more opportunities to blow by defenders and attack the rim.

Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves have won three straight, but victories over Charlotte, Chicago, and Portland aren’t enough to fully erase the sluggish start to the season. They’ll face the Miami Heat on Sunday, followed by two games in Portland next week, offering a chance to build a six-game win streak.

In a competitive Western Conference, teams must capitalize on favorable stretches. If the Wolves can resolve their issues and sharpen their play against weaker opponents, it could provide the momentum they need when facing tougher challenges later in the month.