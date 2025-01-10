Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards’ showstopping dunk in a 104-89 win against the Orlando Magic didn’t go unnoticed by NBA former player/analyst Austin Rivers. Edwards had a surprising take on his dunk against the Magic, while Rivers made a plea to the two-time All-Star.

Rivers says Edwards’s athletic abilities are the most significant reason he prefers to see the 23-year-old star attack the rim rather than settle for outside shots, per Rivers’ X, formerly Twitter.

“This is why…as good as a 3 pointer shooter Ant is…I still want him living and having a steady diet in the paint!! 2 explosive and 2 strong,” Rivers said. “In an era with not a lot of interior defense, he could literally live there. I don’t mind his 3s, but still want more paint touches!!”

Edwards finished with 21 points, seven assists, and a pair of steals. Julius Randle led with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and a block, and Naz Reid’s 16 points led the Timberwolves’ bench. After a three-game skid, the Timberwolves captured their third consecutive win on Thursday.

After Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch gave Randle his flowers for beating Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, Randle posted his second 23+ point performance in five tries.

The effort didn’t go unnoticed by Finch, per Minnesota Star Tribune’s Chris Hine.

“Listen, I got a lot of respect, admiration for Julius,” Finch said. “His shot attempts overall are down from where he was in New York. His numbers have been in line with them, too, so he’s having a bit more of an efficient season for us. We’ve asked him to do different things at different times as our team ebbed and flowed.

‘Hey, we need you to score more. Hey, we need you to pass more. Hey, we need you to create more offense.’ We need you to handle more. Pick up the pace for us. He’s tried to respond to it all,” Finch concluded.

Why Anthony Edwards’ dunk vs. Magic ‘doesn’t count’

Austin Rivers watched Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards dunk over Magic guard Anthony Black. It's what triggered Rivers' plea. However, Edwards doesn’t count it as a poster slam because Black isn’t a forward or center.

Even though Black is 6-foot-7, it’s not the same, per Minnesota Star Tribune’s Chris Hine.

“It was a nice one, but he a guard. I can’t really count those,” Edwards said. “You’re not expecting him to go meet me at the rim & block my shot. … But if it was one of those bigs, trust me, I probably would’ve got a tech.”

The Timberwolves will host the Grizzlies on Saturday night.