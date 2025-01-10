Star guard Anthony Edwards stole the show in the Minnesota Timberwolves' 104-89 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night. Edwards' top highlight was a monster dunk over Magic guard Anthony Black.

While the dunk broke the internet, Edwards does not believe it counted because Black – despite his 6-foot-7 frame – is a fellow guard.

“Anthony Edwards on his dunk: ‘It was a nice one, but he a guard. I can’t really count those.' But Black is 6-7? ‘He’s still a guard. You’re not expecting him to go meet me at the rim & block my shot. … But if it was one of those bigs, trust me I probably would’ve got a tech,'” Chris Hine of the Minnesota Star Tribune reported via Twitter/X.

In 36 minutes of action, Edwards finished the game with 21 points, three rebounds, seven assists and two steals. Edwards had trouble getting shots to fall, going 5-of-19 from the field against the Magic. Despite his off-night shooting, Edwards found a way to leave his mark on the game.

This performance followed up Edwards' impressive 32-point outing in the Timberwolves' 104-97 win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. Edwards also has nine rebounds, three assists and two steals while shooting 7-of-11 from 3-point range.

Is Anthony Edwards in the running for MVP?

Anthony Edwards makes his presence known each time he takes the floor. Even if he does not light up the scoreboard, Edwards will make up for it with a highlight reel-worthy dunk or by setting his teammates up through assists. In the Timberwolves' win over the Magic on Thursday night, he did both.

Despite the season he is having, Edwards has not worked himself into the MVP conversation at this time. Edwards is averaging 25.8 points – No. 8 in the NBA – 5.8 rebounds and four assists per game while shooting 44.6% from the field.

If Edwards can continue on the pace he is on, his name will be included in the MVP conversation in due time.