Halfway through the 2022-23 season and Charles Barkley still can’t believe the Minnesota Timberwolves traded the farm for Rudy Gobert. And well, who can blame him?

On Monday after the Timberwolves lost to the Utah Jazz, Barkley couldn’t help but diss the franchise for giving up a ton just for Gobert. Not only has Minnesota stayed as an average team despite the addition of the Frenchman, but Utah has also benefited from all the assets they got for him.

Barkley called it the “worst” trade in league history, and for good reason.

“The Timberwolves made the worst trade in NBA history… That was so stupid that trade,” Charles Barkley said on Inside the NBA as they review some highlights from the contest, per Talkin’ NBA.

To recall in order to acquire Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves sent Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Jazz along with four first-round picks and a pick swap.

Aside from the plethora of draft capital they gave up, one player from the trade is actually thriving with the Jazz. Against the Timberwolves, Kessler showed Minnesota what they missed out as he exploded for 20 points, 21 rebounds and two blocks.

The Timberwolves could have had Kessler on their rotation, but they opted for Gobert. While the Stifle Tower has the resume and defensive chops to make the team better, it just hasn’t panned out that way for them.

Hopes are high that the Timberwolves can still make it work. Nonetheless, similar to Charles Barkley’s sentiments, it’s hard not to look back at the trade and what the team has lost.