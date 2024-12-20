Karl-Anthony Towns returned to Minnesota to face his former team, and he put on a dominant performance from start to finish. Towns finished with 32 points and 20 rebounds and led the Knicks to a 133-107. Many people were probably excited for Towns to come out and put up big numbers against the Timberwolves, and one of them was D'Angelo Russell.

“S/o KAT,” Russell wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Russell and Towns used to be teammates on the Timberwolves before he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA world was shaken before the season started when Towns was traded to the New York Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. So far, it looks like the move has worked out well for the Knicks, and Towns has played a big part in their success this season.

Karl-Anthony Towns reflects on time with Timberwolves

After the game, Karl-Anthony Towns shared his feelings about the trade months later and how he's still surprised by it.

“There was no part of me that was willing to leave,” Towns said via The Athletic. “And life had a different path for me. I was stunned. I’m still stunned I’m in a different jersey.

“I came here early just so I could be by myself at Target Center and sit here and just soak up the energy that I know is still here from my time here. And just kind of for myself, with no Knicks personnel here, no teammates, no coaches, no nobody. Just to be able to reminisce a little bit.”

Towns saw some highs and lows with the Timberwolves since being drafted by the team, but it was towards the end of his stint that he saw the most success. Last season, they made the Western Conference Finals but lost to the Dallas Mavericks. Many people thought that the Timberwolves would run it back with the same team since they were so close last season, but with the current cap situation, it's no surprise that they made the move to send Towns to the Knicks.

Towns and Anthony Edwards also had a great relationship and worked well as a duo on the Timberwolves, so it was tough to see them have to separate.

At the end of the day, the league is a business, and things like this could happen to anybody. For Towns, it's good that he was sent to a great situation and he's fitting in well with the Knicks.