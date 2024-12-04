Whatever one’s thoughts may be about the Minnesota Timberwolves and their high-stakes, franchise-shifting trade just before training camp, there’s no denying the profound impact it had on their team’s direction. The Timberwolves are now gradually rediscovering their rhythm. Adjusting to the dynamics brought by Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo hasn’t been without challenges, but progress is becoming evident.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves have found themselves at the center of widespread scrutiny. From fans to analysts, Minnesota has become a regular topic in NBA debates and a popular target for strong opinions.

Donte DiVincenzo blocking off the noise outside the Timberwolves

“There’s a lot of outside noise,” remarked Donte DiVincenzo, recently addressing the ongoing discourse via Jon Krawczynski of the New York Times, sharing his perspective on the current narratives surrounding his team. “A lot of people want to dissect everything that’s going on over here. Like I said, we win games, everybody shuts up … We lose, everybody keeps talking.”

The Wolves have secured two consecutive wins, and it’s no surprise that DiVincenzo has played a key role in both victories.

“Let you guys decide how we fit in with the numbers. That’s not for us to talk about. What’s for us to talk about is staying together. Keeping everything in our circle and win games,” he continued.

DiVincenzo contributed 11 points (4-of-8 shooting, 3-of-6 from beyond the arc), five rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in 28 minutes during Monday's 109-80 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Timberwolves guard fell just one assist short of a double-double in what was one of his standout performances of the season. This strong showing could give his confidence a much-needed lift, especially after a challenging campaign. Through 20 regular-season games, he's shooting 36.0 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range.

DiVincenzo is approaching the situation with the right mindset, even if fans might not agree. After playing in major markets like New York and Golden State, he recognizes that winning solves most problems.

The new look Timberwolves finally getting things together?

Winning will quiet the intense scrutiny over every move this roster makes. The team is already showing progress, securing back-to-back wins after Anthony Edwards called them out for their struggles.

The 27-year-old is spot-on about keeping things in-house. Building trust among teammates is essential, and the team has started to show signs of that growth as the season progresses.

The players don’t need to concern themselves with opinions from people who will never set foot in their locker room or even in Target Center.

Minnesota had established a solid foundation after reaching the Western Conference Finals, but everything shifted when the front office opted for a full reset. While the decision raised some eyebrows, it wasn’t entirely without merit.

The logic behind the trade may have been debatable, but it carried a certain level of rationale. Minnesota faced a tough predicament under the NBA's new collective bargaining agreement, which rendered Karl-Anthony Towns' June 2022 contract unsustainable.

The revised CBA rules significantly complicated roster construction, leaving the Timberwolves with no choice but to dismantle a championship-level team in the Twin Cities.

As the Timberwolves work through their new look, their primary focus is on building chemistry and cohesion. While integrating new players into a restructured roster remains a challenge, the back-to-back wins and the growing sense of unity show that Minnesota is heading in the right direction.