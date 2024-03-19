Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards pulled off an instant ‘dunk of the year' contender against the Utah Jazz on Monday night that had NBA fans going wild.
With the Timberwolves down by one, 66-65, in the middle of the third quarter, Edwards burst into the lane in transition, throwing down an emphatic poster jam over Jazz big man John Collins despite taking off from the inner circle of the free-throw line.
Collins stood no chance, as Edwards was already at the apex of his jump before he could even get some lift on his shot-contest attempt.
Thrunk of the Year pic.twitter.com/QFUlwwaVud
— J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) March 19, 2024
Even NBA legend Dwyane Wade couldn't help but marvel at what the Timberwolves star pulled off, sharing a simple one-word reaction on social media.
Said Wade, “HIM”
Edwards' dunk caused some considerable carnage, both on Collins and on Edwards himself. In the aftermath of the play, Edwards reportedly dislocated his finger, forcing him to exit the game to sort out the issue before returning to the game a short while later.
Meanwhile, the Jazz big man sustained a head contusion and was lost for the rest of his team's matchup with the Timberwolves.
Even Edwards himself was in awe after the Timberwolves' victory, when he saw the dunk back on replay for the first time.
Exclaimed Edwards, “That was my best dunk of my career, I'm not gonna lie. I couldn't even react because I dislocated my finger!”
In terms of sheer athletic prowess, Edwards may be right. He took off from a long way out, and he had to ward off Collins' defense. His famous dunk over Yuta Watanabe is insane as well, make no mistake about it, but this had a greater degree of difficulty.