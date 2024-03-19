On Monday night, Anthony Edwards may have thrown down the dunk of the year. Edwards, in the third quarter of what ended up being a 114-104 win for the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Utah Jazz, took off on the fastbreak, jumping from the inner circle of the charity stripe while stiff-arming John Collins (forcing him to exit the game due to a concussion) en route to a nasty poster jam that will be part of “best dunks in NBA history” compilation videos until the end of time.
Edwards has long been capable of pulling off some otherworldly feats of athleticism that would have everyone questioning whether or not gravity is real. After all, back in his rookie season, the Timberwolves star already detonated for an unfathomably nasty jam over Yuta Watanabe. Nonetheless, even Edwards himself couldn't believe what he's capable of sometimes, as evidenced by his hilarious reaction when the Bally Sports North booth showed him the replay of his dunk over Collins during his postgame interview.
“Ha! Little a** n***a! Oh my god!” Edwards said while being animated as ever, via Chris Hine of Star Tribune. “That was my best dunk of my career, I'm not gonna lie. I couldn't even react because I dislocated my finger!”
Anthony Edwards reacting to a replay of the dunk pic.twitter.com/yEfQYXVfy0
— Chris Hine (@ChristopherHine) March 19, 2024
Anthony Edwards is a highlight reel unto himself, and it certainly means a lot if the Timberwolves star ranks this vicious dunk over John Collins as the best of his career. As Bally Sports North's Kevin Lynch pointed out, Edwards has plenty of candidates for that distinction, including the aforementioned dunk over Watanabe.
In terms of sheer athletic prowess, this indeed might be the best throwdown of Edwards' career. He took off from a mile out, and he had to ward off the defense of John Collins, a 6'9 big man who averages one block per game over his career. The dunk over Watanabe is insane as well, make no mistake about it, but this had a greater degree of difficulty.
Earlier in the season, the Timberwolves star also got the NBA fanbase talking after he threw an alley-oop to himself, so this season alone, Edwards has some worthy contenders that match this epic poster.