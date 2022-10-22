‘Gotta figure it out’: Anthony Edwards vocal on huge Timberwolves issue they must fix

Anthony Edwards bounced back in a major way for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night following his lackluster performance in their season-opening win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Despite his heroics, however, the Wolves still suffered their first loss of the season in overtime against the Utah Jazz, 132-126.

After the disappointing loss, Edwards was vocal about the team’s need to go small. According to the 21-year-old, Minnesota’s small-ball approach is going to be beneficial for him down the road (via NBA reporter Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic):

“The smaller we go, the better it is for me,” Edwards said.

The big problem is that Minnesota has two of the top centers in the NBA today in Karl-Anthony Towns and new recruit Rudy Gobert. When asked what he believes the team must do to address this fact, Edwards was characteristically confident in his response:

“Gotta figure it out,” said Edwards. “It’s the little things. I’m gonna figure it out. It won’t take long.”

To be fair, the new-look Timberwolves have played just two games together as a unit. There will be bumps along the way, and the takeaway from Friday’s loss is that at least Minnesota was already given an early shock in just their second game.

Edwards was a beast in this one, going for a game-high 30 points on 12-of-23 from the field. He also had five rebounds, two assists, and three triples, but he did commit no less than five turnovers.

Edwards and Co. have a quick break on Saturday before they take on a back-to-back set against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs.