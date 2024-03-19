The Minnesota Timberwolves battled the Utah Jazz in a tough road matchup on Monday night that coincided with a time of injury for the team's big men.
Rudy Gobert's nagging rib issue was spotlighted prior to the game as one difficult situation that the Timberwolves are battling. T'Wolves guard Mike Conley Jr. reflected on a ‘special' feeling upon returning to Utah.
Karl-Anthony Towns is also out after undergoing knee surgery recently. Now, the Wolves have been nailed with another injury blow as Naz Reid exited Monday's game against the Utah Jazz.
Reid Exits Game vs. Jazz
Reid got hit on the back of the head by John Collins during a foray to the basket and was forced to exit the game. Video shows the two players swiping at the Timberwolves center as made his attempt at the basket.
Naz Reid got hit in the back of his head by John Collins and is OUT for the remainder of the Timberwolves-Jazz game.
Reid's Promising Game
The injury and subsequent exit came at the worst possible time for Coach Chris Finch's Timberwolves as Reid was having a great game. Reid's totals showed 17 points in just 17 points in a late game box score while the Wolves nursed a late lead. Anthony Edwards had 26 points, seven rebounds and six assists with the game on the line as the Jazz attempted to mount a last-second comeback.
The short-handed Timberwolves played spirited basketball as they attempted to hold off a late charge. Collin Sexton and Lauri Markkanen both had 20-plus point games for the Jazz, who feasted with the Timberwolves top three big men and shot blockers sitting out. The Wolves continued to maintain their position as one of the best teams in the Western Conference even with their best big men all sidelined, another challenging development for one of the NBA's most improved teams.
The Wolves ended up winning by a final score of 114-104, as Edwards led the way with 32 points.