The Minnesota Timberwolves are still fighting for the top spot in the Western Conference. Even though Karl-Anthony Towns went down with a meniscus injury, Anthony Edwards has kept his team in contention against the likes of the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder. After picking up their 46th win of the season against the Utah Jazz on Saturday night, the Timberwolves will be back in action on Monday when they once again play the Jazz in Salt Lake City. However, starting center and potential Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is uncertain for this game after sitting out previously due to injury. This has led many to ask the question: Is Rudy Gobert playing vs. the Jazz on Monday night?
Rudy Gobert's injury status vs. Jazz
Gobert ended up missing Saturday night's game against the Jazz due to a rib injury he suffered against the Los Angeles Clippers last Tuesday. Now, Gobert is still on the injury report and is listed as questionable to play against the Jazz on Monday night due to the same injury.
While imaging came back clean on Gobert's ribs when he first injured them, the big man did tell reporters after the game that he felt like something was out of place and that he had slight trouble breathing after the game.
The Timberwolves are being cautious with the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, as head coach Chris Finch has given no updates or timetable for when his starter will be able to return to the floor.
In a total of 63 games this season, Gobert has averaged 13.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 64.8 percent from the floor.
Should he be forced to sit out against the Jazz on Monday night, Naz Reid will be the one to draw another start in the frontcourt. Reid registered 22 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and two blocks in their previous game against Utah on Saturday without Gobert on the floor. Kyle Anderson, who would also see his minutes increase if Gobert was ruled out, is also listed as questionable for this game due to right shoulder pain.
So, when it comes to the question of whether Rudy Gobert is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the Timberwolves will provide an official update on his status as the day progresses.