Anthony Edwards has played every single game for the Minnesota Timberwolves so far this season. Unfortunately, he is now in danger of missing his first contest of the year as the 21-year-old continues to deal with a lingering hip injury ahead of Saturday’s matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The big question in the minds of Timberwolves fans right now is this: Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Cavs

After popping up on the injury report as questionable to play with a sore left hip, Anthony Edwards has now been upgraded to available. He will be in the starting lineup against Cleveland on Saturday, joining D’Angelo Russell, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, and Rudy Gobert.

It is worth noting that Edwards has been dealing with this hip issue for the past few games. He’s been able to play through the pain, so it comes as no surprise that he will be available against the Cavs. He has been flirting with the questionable tag for the past couple of matchups, but he’s been able to suit up. Saturday night will be no different.

Taurean Prince is questionable to play for the Wolves, while Karl Anthony-Towns and Josh McLaughlin continue to be out.

Edwards is one tough cookie and it is clear that he’s not going to let a minor hip injury prevent him from taking the floor. So, when it comes to the question of if Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Cavs, the answer is yes.