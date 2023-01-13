Anthony Edwards has not missed a single game for the Minnesota Timberwolves so far this season. However, he has been dealing with a lingering hip injury of late. Right now, he is in danger of being forced to sit out for the first time in 2022-23 when the Wolves take on the Phoenix Suns on Friday now. At this point, the big question is this: Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Suns?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Suns

Right now, it seems like Edwards won’t be able to take the floor on Friday night. He has officially been listed as questionable on the injury report, which means that it’s very much possible that the Timberwolves opt to give him the night off. Then again, you have to note that Edwards has been tagged as questionable in the previous games because of this same injury, but he was still able to play through it.

Apart from Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordan McLaughlin are both still out for the Thunder. Kyle Anderson (illness) and Taurean Prince (left ankle sprain) are also on the injury report, with both players being tagged as questionable as well.

For their part, the Suns are dealing with a major injury crisis themselves. Devin Booker and Chris Paul have already been ruled out for Friday’s matchup, while Deandre Ayton is questionable to play. If Ayton is unable to go, he will join the likes of Cameron Johnson, Cameron Payne, and Landry Shamet on the sidelines.

As for Edwards, though, he still has a chance to play on Friday against the Suns. This young man has been known to play through injuries, so when it comes to the question of if Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Suns, we’ll likely get the final answer close to tip-off.