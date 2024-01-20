Stephen A. Smith is predicting that Anthony Edwards will bring an NBA championship to Minnesota.

Sports commentator Stephen A. Smith is making a bold prediction about the Minnesota Timberwolves and one of its young stars. Smith believes Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards will bring a NBA championship to the franchise, due to his athleticism. He even compared Edwards to other NBA greats like Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan.

I think [Anthony Edwards] is gonna win an NBA championship one day in Minnesota… When I watch his athleticism, I think Vince Carter, I think Kobe, I think MJ, as in Michael Jordan.” Stephen A. Smith with high praise for Ant 👀 (via @stephenasmith)pic.twitter.com/HYi6T08igx — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 20, 2024

“I think he's going to bring a championship to that team,” Stephen A. Smith said.

It's easy to see why Edwards is worthy of praise. The young guard has certainly brought a lot of flash to the Timberwolves. He's averaging 26 points a game this year for the team, a career best. He's shooting 47 percent from the field this season, while also leading the team in minutes played. He's grabbing five rebounds and dishing out five assists a game.

Edwards' play is guiding the team to one of the best records in the league. The Timberwolves are out to a 30-11 record, good for 1st in the Western Conference standings. He's even making time to meet and greet fans in Minnesota, cracking jokes with his teammates along the way.

Edwards has scored at least 27 points in the last three games for the Timberwolves, all victories for the team. He was the first overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, taken by the Twin Cities franchise. He played his college basketball at Georgia. While in the NBA, Edwards has already been an All-Star and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in 2021.

The Timberwolves have a huge game on Saturday, hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder are second in the Western Conference with a 28-13 record. The game tips off at 8:00 Eastern.