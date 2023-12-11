Anthony Edwards has appeared on the Timberwolves' injury report ahead of their matchup on Monday against the Pelicans.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the hottest team in the NBA right now. Currently in the midst of a six-game win streak, the Timberwolves will put their NBA-best 17-4 record on the line against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. However, Minnesota may have to do so without their rising superstar, as Anthony Edwards is currently dealing with a hip issue and is listed on the injury report.

Missing two of the team's last four games, Edwards was forced out of the Timberwolves' previous game after just four minutes due to ongoing hip pain. Edwards' availability will have a direct impact on the outcome of this game. The Timberwolves' injury report has left us with the question of: Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Pelicans?

Anthony Edwards's injury status vs. Pelicans

In order to be a real contending threat in the Western Conference, the Timberwolves are going to need Anthony Edwards healthy and playing at his best. So far this season, that has been the case, as Edwards has averaged 24.4 points per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the floor. Heading into Monday night's battle with the Pelicans, who are coming off a run to the semifinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament, the Wolves may have to try and pick up a win without their best player.

Edwards has been dealing with a right hip pointer injury, making him questionable for Monday night's game. This injury occurred on Nov. 28 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, as Edwards fell hard on his hip after a layup attempt and ended up leaving the game early. Seeing as he left this past Friday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies early, things are not looking good for Edwards in terms of his status at the start of the new week.

Should Edwards be unable to play against the Pelicans, Karl-Anthony Towns will continue to be the focal point for the Timberwolves on offense. Troy Brown Jr., who recorded 20 points off the bench in the last game, would also benefit from the team's star missing this contest.

The Timberwolves are about to embark on a very tough stretch over the course of the next few weeks, as their next 16 games will be against teams that currently own winning records. Having Edwards healthy and available will be critical to their success during this span, which is why resting him now may very well be in the team's future plans.

So when it comes to the question of if Anthony Edwards is playing tonight vs. the Pelicans, the answer is still to be determined.