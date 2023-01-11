Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards exited the third quarter of Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers with a hip injury and did not return. Even without arguably their best player for a quarter-plus of action, the Timberwolves managed to handily beat the Clippers by a final score of 128-115. Still, when the Wolves travel to Detroit to play the Pistons on Wednesday night, every Wolves fan will surely want to know: Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Pistons?

Is Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards playing vs. Pistons

The answer to this question is, at this time, a mystery.

The Timberwolves have listed Edwards as questionable for Wednesday night’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog NBA. Additionally, big man Karl-Anthony Towns (right calf strain) and point guard Jordan McLaughlin (left calf strain) will both remain out for the Wolves.

Anthony Edwards, 21, is in his third year in the NBA, all as a member of the Timberwolves. The former Georgia standout is enjoying the best season of his pro career in 2022-23. He’s averaging 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.6 blocks per game across 41 appearances. One area where Edwards has improved compared to years past is his ability to get to the free throw line — he is shooting a career-most 5.6 free throws per contest.

Regardless of whether Edwards can play on Wednesday night or not, the Timberwolves should be able to make quick work of the Pistons. After all, the team owns an 11-33 record, which is tied with the Houston Rockets for the lowest winning percentage in basketball.