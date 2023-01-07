By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Rudy Gobert was definitely feeling himself during the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Friday night win over the struggling Los Angeles Clippers. Facing a shorthanded Clippers squad without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, Gobert proved himself as the biggest star of the night. But in so doing, he may have spread his wings far too wide for his own good, making him a bonafide Shaqtin candidate.

With 7:46 left in the fourth quarter and the Timberwolves leading by 20, 111-91, Rudy Gobert nabbed the defensive rebound off an Amir Coffey miss. Robert Covington decided to deny a pass towards D’Angelo Russell, Minnesota’s point guard, so Gobert saw it fit to carry the ball for the entire length of the court. And to be honest, Gobert looked like a ballhandling natural, gliding through the court with ease as he pounded the rock against the hardwood using his long arms.

Having built a full head of steam, Gobert was simply too much for Clippers center Moses Brown. The Stifle Tower easily blew by Brown, and with a step on the defender, Gobert had him by the palm of his hand. Admirably, the 7’1 Frenchman decided to go for style points. Instead of going straight up immediately after gathering the ball, Gobert decided to pull of a ridiculously nasty fake scoop shot towards the rim, sending Brown flying all the way out of bounds.

But with considerable daylight between him and the hoop, Rudy Gobert blew the layup as the ball caromed off the board then the side of the rim and out, with the ball getting tapped out of bounds on the ensuing loose ball.

Rudy Gobert goes coast-to-coast, fakes out Moses Brown, but blows the layup 🤣pic.twitter.com/htNCRqLEiS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 7, 2023

To rub salt on Gobert’s wound, the officials ended up overturning their initial call on the out of bounds play, sending the ball the Clippers’ way. But at the end of the day, it won’t matter for the Timberwolves. Even Karl-Anthony Towns had a laugh over Gobert’s foray into flow state. One can definitely get away with these sorts of hilarious antics if one drops 25 points and 21 rebounds on 73 percent shooting in a resounding victory much like Gobert did.