By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

For much of the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Friday night contest against the floundering Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota had a hell of a time. Led by a motivated Rudy Gobert, the Timberwolves went off and ended up with a 14-point halftime lead over the Kawhi Leonard and Paul George-less Clippers. However, Anthony Edwards had to exit the game for good in the third quarter, putting a damper on what was such an exciting night for the Timberwolves.

Per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic, Anthony Edwards will not return to the Timberwolves’ Friday night matchup due to a hip injury. It remains unclear just how severe Edwards’ left hip soreness is. There’s a huge possibility that the Timberwolves are merely erring on the side of caution given their injury woes, particularly to Karl-Anthony Towns.

Austin Rivers checked in for Edwards with 7:53 remaining in the third quarter, marking Ant’s departure from the game. In 23 minutes of play, Edwards tallied a mere five points and five dimes on 2-7 shooting, a less-than-stellar performance to say the least.

Anthony Edwards clearly wasn’t bothered by his hip in recent games. He was coming off a string of solid scoring performances, the most recent of which was a 32-point outing in a win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Should he need to miss some time to recover from his hip injury, the Timberwolves would call upon Jaylen Nowell, Taurean Prince, and Rivers to fill in the void he may leave. Nevertheless, with Karl-Anthony Towns out, the Timberwolves desperately need Anthony Edwards to remain healthy as they try to keep up in the crowded Western Conference playoff picture.