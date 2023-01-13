Anthony Edwards has been dealing with a lingering hip injury for some time now. Be that as it may, the Minnesota Timberwolves star has yet to miss a game because of this issue. This could change on Friday, though, with Edwards now a doubt to suit up for Minnesota’s clash against the Phoenix Suns.

According to the official injury report, Edwards has been tagged as questionable to play on Friday with a sore left hip. The injury does not seem to be serious, but since it’s been an issue over the past few games means that it’s very much possible that the Timberwolves finally give their star a night off. The fact that the Suns are expected to be without Devin Booker, Chris Paul, and Deandre Ayton (questionable) could also factor in on Minnesota’s decision to have Edwards sit out Friday’s matchup.

It is worth noting, however, that Edwards was also tagged as questionable prior to Wednesday’s loss against the Detroit Pistons. The 21-year-old played through the pain, and he finished with 20 points, one rebound, and six assists in the 135-118 blowout loss. Edwards was actually ruled out at one point in the game, but he was eventually able to return.

Anthony Edwards is as tough as they come. He has yet to miss a single game this season, and it is clear that he has no issue with playing through injuries. His streak could come to an end on Friday, though, with the former first-overall pick now in danger of being forced to sit out for the first time this year.