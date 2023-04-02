The Minnesota Timberwolves host the Damian Lillard-less Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday and will be looking to earn a pivotal win. Minnesota suffered their second defeat in a row after a tough loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday with Karl-Anthony Towns ending up on the injury report soon after with a non-COVID illness and a right calf strain.

With the loss to the Lakers, the Timberwolves dropped to the No. 9 seed and now have a must-win against the Blazers to maintain their play-in ambitions. And so, the question for the Timberwolves’ Sunday game is this: Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing vs. the Blazers?

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Blazers

As per the official NBA injury report on Sunday morning, Towns was questionable to play. He has since been upgraded to available and is in the starting lineup against Portland.

Towns was also questionable to play against the Lakers on Friday as well and ended up playing 36 minutes and scoring 23 points during the defeat. The Timberwolves are hoping for a better outcome this time around, and having KAT should help them take care of business against Portland. Minnesota probably could have won without Towns given the Blazers’ current state, but KAT doesn’t want to miss such a crucial game.

So, to answer our initial question: Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing vs. the Blazers? The answer is yes.