Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert took a tumble during Tuesday night's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Although he seems to have avoided a serious injury, he was still feeling the effects afterward.
Rudy Gobert’s injury update
“Post-game, apparently, he was having trouble breathing and walking… The hope is that it’s just a contusion, a bruise of the rib area,” Shams Charania reportedFanduel TV.
Gobert fell for Ivica Zubac's pump fake, leaping into the air and then landing on Zubac's back before hitting the floor.
“Rudy Gobert said nothing was broken and that he was going to be fine, but he was laboring to move and breathe in the locker room afterward. Said something felt like it was out of place after the fall,” per an earlier update from Star Tribune beat reporter Chris Hines.
The Frenchman tallied eight points (on 4-of-7 shooting from the field), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes of action. However, he did not play for the final 7:18 of the fourth quarter in Tuesday's 118-100 victory over the Clippers.
Timberwolves' weird Tuesday night in Los Angeles
The Timberwolves rallied from a 22-point deficit in the first half to break a two-game losing streak and improve to a 45-21 record.
It was a weird Tuesday night in Los Angeles for both teams. Rudy Gobert sustained a possible rib injury. Kawhi Leonard exited the arena after the first quarter. Naz Reid experienced an ankle tweak. Anthony Edwards also was notably absent from the bench for the first minute of the third quarter, leaving spectators puzzled.
Minnesota’s depleted frontcourt
The Timberwolves are surely hoping that Gobert won't have to sit out any games, as his absence would further strain the team's already depleted frontcourt. Star center Karl-Anthony Towns is currently out, recovering from surgery on his torn meniscus.
Minnesota will enjoy a three-day break before their next game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. The Timberwolves are optimistic about Gobert's availability for the matchup and are aiming to have him back in the lineup when they take on the Jazz.