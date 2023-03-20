Minnesota Timberwolves star center Rudy Gobert put together an impressive two-way performance in Saturday’s contest against the Toronto Raptors. He scored 14 points — on 4-for-8 shooting from the field — grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked one shot in a game the Wolves went on to lose by a final score of 122-107. So when the Wolves visit Madison Square Garden on Monday night to play Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and the New York Knicks, every Wolves fan will surely be dying to know: Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Knicks?

Rudy Gobert injury status vs. Knicks

The Timberwolves had Gobert initially listed as questionable for Monday’s showdown due to a left ankle sprain. However, he has since been made available by the team, per NBC Sports In other injury news relevant to the Wolves, Anthony Edwards has been ruled out as he continues to nurse an ankle sprain.

Gobert, 30, is in his 10th year in the NBA and first as a member of the Timberwolves franchise. He’s averaging 13.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.8 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game across 60 appearances this season (all starts).

The Frenchman isn’t blocking shots in the 2022-23 campaign with the same regularity he was in years past — Gobert’s current 1.4 blocks average is the second-lowest of his pro career.

Don’t expect the Wolves to beat the Knicks on the road on Monday. After all, the Knicks have won three games in a row and seven of their last 10. But with regard to the question, Is Rudy Gobert playing tonight vs. the Knicks, the answer is yes.