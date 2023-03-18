Saturday’s NBA slate rolls on as we continue our NBA odds and pick series, this time with a cross-conference matchup between two teams on the edge of playoff position. The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36) will take on the Toronto Raptors (34-36), check out our NBA odds series for our Timberwolves-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in eighth place in the Western Conference and would love to get a win here and advance their position to an even .500 mark as the season draws to a close. They’ve lost four of their last five games and are just coming off a double-OT loss to Chicago on the road. They’ll look to bounce back as they continue their trip to Toronto.

The Toronto Raptors are ninth in the Eastern Conference and will be hanging on tightly to a play-in spot down the final stretch of the season. After a short three-game skid, the Raptors have responded with back-to-back wins at home and will look to make it a third as they come in the larger favorites here.

Here are the Timberwolves-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Raptors Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: +9 (-108)

Toronto Raptors: -9 (-112)

Over: 224.5 (-110)

Under: 224.5 (-110)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Raptors

TV: Bally Sports North, Regional Coverage

Stream: NBA League Pass, fuboTV

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Timberwolves Could Cover The Spread

The Timberwolves are on a rough stretch of late and will hope to preserve their position in the standings by mixing in a few wins. They played very well in their last two games and kept the Celtics and Bulls to razor-thin margins. They could have easily won both of those games, so look for the Timberwolves to clamp down defensively and prevent any last-minute comebacks. With the spread being so wide, they’ll hope that their leading scorer Anthony Edwards can suit up today after exiting last game with an ankle sprain. He remains ‘day-to-day’.

The Timberwolves haven’t been a great covering team at 34-37 ATS. As the away team, they’re 16-18 ATS and do not play nearly as well when Edwards isn’t on the floor. Furthermore, the Timberwolves are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games against the Raptors. To win this game, the Timberwolves will have to be the more active team on the boards and lock up Toronto’s wings with their perimeter defense.

Why The Raptors Could Cover The Spread

The Raptors’ last win over the Thunder marked their sixth-straight win at home in this most recent stretch. In the game prior, they out-rebounded the Nuggets by double-digits and shot 40% from three. Against the Thunder, the Raptors managed 20 more rebounds than their opponents and shot 43% from three. Their play at home has been a huge boost for them as they try to hang on to a playoff position, so look for the Raptors to once again come out hot and defend their home court.

The Raptors are a coin-flip covering team at 35-35 ATS. They perform well as the favorites and have a 22-13 SU record at home. In those home games, they’ve managed to cover well at 21-13 ATS. With this being a sizable margin, the Raptors can cover this spread by continuing their dominance in the rebounding. They’re trending towards another hot shooting night, so look for the Raptors to work for open looks and let it fly as early as possible.

Final Timberwolves-Raptors Prediction & Pick

If the Raptors can continue their defensive dominance and aggressive team rebounding, they’ll be able to win their seventh-straight home game. They’ll be the healthier squad as much of Minnesota’s success hinges on Anthony Edwards. Spotted in a walking boot, there’s serious doubt he’ll suit up tonight, which explains the wide spread. Let’s take the Raptors to cover the spread at home in a statement game.

Final Timberwolves-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Toronto Raptors -9 (-112)