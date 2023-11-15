Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels weighed in on his fight with the Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson on Tuesday.

Jaden McDaniels offered his take on his fight with the Golden State Warriors' Klay Thompson on Tuesday. The Minnesota Timberwolves forward claimed he acted in self-defense, per The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski.

“Jaden McDaniels: ‘I was just trying to crash for a rebound and he grabbed me by my collar. I was just trying to defend myself,'” Krzwczynski tweeted.

The scuffle between Jaden McDaniels and Klay Thonpson happened with 10:19 left in the first quarter. Both players got tangled up as the players headed downcourt. Television replays clearly showed Thompson grabbing McDaniels' collar after Minnesota's Anthony Edwards missed a three-point attempt.

Jaden McDaniels and Klay Thompson tried to disentangle themselves. In doing so, they shoved each other hard. Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert stepped in and tried to pry Thompson loose but Draymond Green quickly had the Frenchman in a WWE-style headlock.

Fortunately, cooler heads prevailed and prevented a full-blown melee. Some NBA fans thought Green's chokehold on Gobert warrants a suspension.

Officials promptly ejected Jaden McDaniels, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green for their actions. Television cameras zoomed in on Thompson slamming a towel on the sideline before he took off his jersey on his way to the Warriors' locker room.

The Timberwolves prevailed over the Stephen Curry-less Warriors, 104-101. It was Minnesota's second victory over Golden State in a three-day span.

Bad blood is obviously brewing between these two teams. Officials slapped Anthony Edwards with a taunting technical foul after he dunked on the Warriors' Dario Saric on Sunday. Edwards also stood up to Green's trash talking late in the game. “Ant-Man” finished with 33 points in Minnesota's 116-110 win.

Something tells us this isn't the last time the Timberwolves and Warriors get into it.