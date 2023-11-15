Draymond Green's Rudy Gobert chokehold left a bad taste on NBA fans' mouths, prompting a wave of calls for the Warriors star's suspension.

NBA fans and some Golden State Warriors supporters didn't like Draymond Green's action towards Rudy Gobert on Tuesday that led to his ejection. In fact, many are urging the NBA to punish him for it.

For those who missed it, the Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves had a heated altercation that started when Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels got into a shoving match. After Gobert tried to stop Thompson, Green came to the defense of his teammate and did a rear chokehold on the Minnesota big man to pull him away.

While Green succeeded to take Gobert, he didn't stop and proceeded to drag the Frenchman away to the surprise of many. Players, coaches and the referees had to get into the court to stop Green. Both Green and Thompson were ejected, while only McDaniels was thrown out from the Timberwolves' side.

THINGS GETTING CHIPPY BETWEEN THE WARRIORS AND THE TIMBERWOLVES ALREADY 😱 Draymond Green had Rudy Gobert in a chokehold 😳pic.twitter.com/GRqleoD3e7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 15, 2023

In the wake of the incident, several fans and critics expressed their belief that Draymond Green should be suspended. While some argued that he's only protecting his teammate, the fact that he did a chokehold on Gobert and dragged him away is just overdoing it.

“This is actually Malice At The Palace bad dude…Suspend Draymond Green,” a commenter said. Another critic shared, “SUSPEND DRAYMOND GREEN. Holy s**t he could've hurt Rudy.”

A Warriors supporter agreed with the suspension sentiments, noting: “What Draymond green did to Gobert has no place in the NBA. I am a Warriors fan, [but] they should suspend Green for the whole season. That is insane this headlock is hard to watch.”

“If the NBA doesn’t suspend Draymond Green appropriately, the Warriors need to do the right thing. Green should be suspended and required to get professional help. Such an a**hole,” a fourth critic furthered.

“Draymond Green is a criminal. Should be absolutely done. And suspend. Full on choking Rudy Gobert,” another angry commenter added.

Adam Silver and the NBA are sure to review the incident. And considering the turn of events and the negative reactions to it, there is a good chance Green will be suspended. Now, the only question might be how long is his suspension going to be.