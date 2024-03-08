Following the injury to Karl-Anthony Towns, NBA fans and analysts are starting to question the NBA's 65-game requirement for end-of-season awards. After players' absences in games for “load management,” the NBA and the Players Association agreed upon a 65-game rule. Players must participate in at least 65 games, being on the court for a minimum of 20 minutes, to qualify for regular-season accolades like MVP and All-NBA teams.
Initially, numerous NBA fans questioned the addition of the minimum game requirement for awards but eventually embraced it. The move came in response to several games where key NBA players were absent. However, players like Joel Embiid, a strong MVP contender, dropped out of the race due to a left knee injury sustained in January. Other stars, including Donovan Mitchell, Jimmy Butler, and Trae Young, have also missed significant game time. Devin Booker may not meet the regular season award criteria as he heals from a right ankle sprain.
Zach Lowe spoke about the 65-game requirement on the latest edition of the Lowe Post podcast, speaking of the unintended consequences that the rule has brought about.
“This was the unintended consequence that they did not think hard enough about with this 65-game limit. That's why I’ve said I don’t want that limit for at least third-team All-NBA. Because what’s going to happen is the older guys are not going to meet the threshold, and you’re going to have these young guys – who everyone agrees…and I’m not saying this about Anthony Edwards, who’s unbelievable… there’s going to be younger guys who make All-NBA almost by default. Everyone agrees they’re not supermax players. They’re going to get the supermax, and people are going to be like, ‘Wait, how did this happen? Why did this guy make All-NBA over Kevin Durant?' Oh, Kevin Durant played 61 games. Oh, well.'”
During All-Star Weekend in Indiana, players spoke about the 65-game requirement and how it affects the end of the season.
“I just don’t like it, how it forces players to play if they’re injured to achieve something,” Nuggets star and two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic said.
Celtics star Jalen Brown spoke about how he believes that there should be a requirement but 65-games might be too much.
“Honestly, I do believe that if you win any type of award, I think you should have to play a significant amount of the season. We’ve got guys who play half the season and win MVP. I’m not a big fan of that. But maybe 65 games might be a little too severe. Maybe they lessen it to 58 or something like that.”
But, Adam Silver at All-Star media availability spoke highly of the requirement and belives that it's working.
“I can tell you that the number of games that players have participated in is up this season…and interestingly enough, injuries are actually down.”
It's unclear if there will be an effort to rethink the 65-game requirement or revise it so it doesn't penalize players who are legitimately injured. But, expect it to be a major talking point as the NBA season winds down.