It's fair to say Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns has high expectations for the future.

Towns has never been one to shy away from saying what he really feels even if it provides ammunition for his haters to clown him.

It was only recently where Towns claimed he revolutionized the game while in a podcast with Patrick Beverley, they stated that their playoff run in 2022 with the Wolves was superior to the Denver Nuggets' NBA title this past season.

Towns clearly has plenty of confidence and that was further evident in a recent interview with GQ where he revealed he was saving his left ring finger for his first-ever NBA championship.

“I’m saving this finger for a championship,” Towns said pointing to his left ring finger. “I’ve won at every level, except college, unfortunately. But we did something special and made a lot of history. Do I say my college year was a failure because we didn’t come out with a national championship? I don’t know if I would say that’s a failure.

“You end up being the No. 1 pick, taking care of your family, creating opportunity and being a role model for kids in my neighborhood who never thought making the NBA was possible. I don’t know if I would say that’s a failure.”

KAT is definitely far from a failure and he is among the best centers in the league.

But with comments like these, expectations will certainly be high for him, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards and company to deliver what would be a first NBA title for the Timberwolves.