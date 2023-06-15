Minnesota Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns is on one right now. On Wednesday, the former Kentucky standout claimed that he's changed the NBA forever. Now, he's making even more wild claims about the team's 2022 playoff run with Patrick Beverley where they blew a first-round lead to the Memphis Grizzlies after making it through the play-in tournament.

In KAT's eyes, that short stint in the postseason was more impressive than the Denver Nuggets just winning their first-ever title. Yes, you heard that correctly.

“Bro, we played them in the playoffs, they were telling us our plays, they were like not even talking, ball would just go to an area and the person was randomly right there, I'm like how is this possible? But they also what? What's one of the things that you see. It was more special what we did in Minnesota because we had Pat Bev. We had what, like a month, and then we had training camp and it was like you better figure it all out right now and we really figured it out quick. Think about it, they've had Jokic for awhile, we got it done in four months.”

KAT says that Minnesota winning in the play in tournament was more impressive than the Nuggets winning the championship😭😭 pic.twitter.com/AlAJii9280 — Steven Ferraro (@StevenFerraro7) June 14, 2023

It's truly ridiculous that Karl-Anthony Towns is even trying to argue this. I mean, the Timberwolves made the first round of the playoffs and couldn't even close out Ja Morant and the Grizz. A championship run is a whole different story. That takes a collective effort and the utmost guts to go all the way.

Sure, Beverley made a big difference for the Timberwolves in his short time there and we saw how much it meant to him to help Minny qualify for the playoffs. But, you can't take anything away from Denver. They earned this ring.

Sorry KAT, but you're way off here.