Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns missed a lot of the 2022-23 campaign due to injury and after the team failed to make it out of the first round of the NBA Playoffs, there was some trade chatter surrounding the big man. While those rumblings are still quietly being heard around the league ahead of the draft next week, KAT himself addressed them on Wednesday during an appearance on Patrick Beverley's podcast.

Via ClutchPoints (courtesy of PatBevPod)

“Future-wise, I see everyone is trying to sell my house but me. Ima keep it simple like this, the rumors are as true as false as Minnesota makes them out to be.”

Interesting answer from Towns. In all honesty, it would make absolutely no sense for the Wolves to trade the former Kentucky standout right now. I mean, he's still an important piece of what they do alongside Anthony Edwards.

For what it's worth Eric Pincus of BR reported this last week:

“Other competing executives think [Karl-Anthony Towns] will be long gone ahead of the 2024-25 campaign.” He added there's a belief within the NBA that “Minnesota would jump at an opportunity in the next few weeks.”

Again, all speculation. The Timberwolves undoubtedly got worse with the addition of Rudy Gobert, though. If there is anyone they should be trying to get rid of, it's him. However, he is owed a mind-boggling $131.5 million across the next three years.

Karl-Anthony Towns averaged 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in 29 regular season games in 2022-23 but saw those numbers plummet in five postseason contests. Barring any shocking move, he'll be looking to take Minny back to the playoffs in 2023-24 with Edwards.