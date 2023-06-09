If the latest rumors turn out to be true, Karl-Anthony Towns' days with the Minnesota Timberwolves are numbered.

With the Timberwolves set to pay big money to both Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels this summer, it will be difficult for them to keep all their core pieces together. Unfortunately, since trading Rudy Gobert won't really earn them anything valuable, their only option might be to move on from Towns and his massive $220 million-plus contract.

Some league executives see that happening, and it could come as soon as the “next few weeks” as the Timberwolves also look to work on their roster needs, per Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report.

“Other competing executives think Karl-Anthony Towns will be long gone ahead of the 2024-25 campaign,” Pincus wrote. “Some even believe Minnesota would jump at an opportunity in the next few weeks. The team's most significant need is a point guard to replace Mike Conley, who was very good for the team after a deadline deal (also with the Jazz) but will be 36 before the start of next season.”

Of course it remains to be seen if the Timberwolves will be able to pull off a trade involving Karl-Anthony Towns. It will also be interesting to see what they will be able to get back from him, especially after a “down” season in which he averaged 20.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. His scoring output was the second-lowest of his career since his rookie year, while his rebounding numbers were the lowest.

A calf injury that cost Towns 53 games in the 2022-23 season certainly doesn't help the Timberwolves as well, with KAT's value at an all-time low.

For now, Timberwolves fans will have to wait and see what the team will be able to pull off. However, they shouldn't have their hopes high.