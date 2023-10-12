Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns is proud of his heritage in the Dominican Republic. At this year's FIBA World Cup, the Timberwolves star represented his country, and now Towns is opening up about the heartfelt reason that he made the decision to suit up.

Recently, Towns stopped by ESPN's NBA Today to discuss the decision.

“It meant everything being able to represent my mother,” said Towns. “Her country, our country… I made a promise to her that I will always go back to play with Dominican Republic and I've always wanted to be a man of my word.”

Karl-Anthony Towns' mother, Jacqueline, passed away in 2020.

At this year's FIBA World Cup, Towns put up very respectable stats for the Dominican Republic National Team, averaging over 24 points and an even eight rebounds for the tournament, including scoring 39 points in a game against the Puerto Rican National Team.

Towns is now in the process of preparing for the upcoming season for the Timberwolves. Minnesota was eliminated in the first round a year ago by the eventual champion Denver Nuggets, and they are still looking to work out the kinks in a lineup that essentially includes two centers in Towns and fellow big man Rudy Gobert.

The Timberwolves will be competing in what figures to be an ultra-tight Western Conference playoff picture, and Towns will look to have a career year to help supplement the scoring provided by shooting guard Anthony Edwards.

The Timberwolves' season is slated to tip off on October 25 against the Toronto Raptors.