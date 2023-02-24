Karl-Anthony Towns has played in just 21 games this season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Towns has been out of action for 40 straight contests with a calf injury, and while he has no timetable to return as of yet, it appears that the Wolves cornerstone big man is nearing his much-awaited return.

Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch recently provided a key update on KAT’s road to recovery. According to the tenured shot-caller, Towns is closing in on his comeback:

“He’s itching to play,” Finch said, via Timberwolves beat reporter Chris Hine of the Star Tribune. “… I think it’s just literally just going through the final stages of what that looks like.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Finch did say, however, that he still doesn’t know exactly when Towns will be able to return to the court. Nevertheless, this can still be considered an optimistic update for the embattled big man.

Karl-Anthony Towns has seen a significant dip in his production this season. The arrival of three-time Defensive Player of the Year winner Rudy Gobert with the Wolves appears to have significantly impacted KAT’s role on the team. In 21 games played this season, Towns has averaged 20.8 points on 50.5 percent shooting, which is his lowest scoring rate since his rookie year. He’s also averaged career-lows in rebounds (8.2) and blocks (0.7), but his assists are up to a career-best 5.3 per game.

Towns should be able to figure things out alongside his new Timberwolves teammate sooner rather than later, but it goes without saying that the he won’t be able to do that when he’s not playing.