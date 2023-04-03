A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are in dire need of a win after losing their last three games. They are now ninth in the West with a 39-40 record, and could still fall further if they don’t start stacking up the wins. Their next opportunity to do so will be on Tuesday in a matchup against the Brooklyn Nets, but at this point, it appears that they are in danger of missing the services of star big man Karl-Anthony Towns for that critical matchup.

Karl-Anthony Towns injury status vs. Nets

As of writing, Towns is considered questionable to play on Tuesday night. KAT is dealing with two injuries right now: a calf strain and a non-COVID illness. The calf strain is the same injury that kept him out for nearly four months, while the illness is an issue that he has been dealing with for the past few games.

The good news for the Timberwolves is that Towns popping up on the injury report seems to be purely precautionary. He’s suited up in Minnesota’s last three games, so barring any unforeseen setbacks, the same should be the case for the All-Star big man on Tuesday.

KAT is coming off an eight-point stinker in a disappointing loss to a Damian Lillard-less Portland Trail Blazers side on Sunday. He will obviously want to bounce back his next time out, and this should be on Tuesday against Mikal Bridges and the Nets.

In other injury news, Austin Rivers (illness) and Jaylen Nowell (knee) are both questionable to play as well. Naz Reid, on the other hand, appears to be done for the season.