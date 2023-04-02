The Minnesota Timberwolves are fighting for their playoff lives with just days remaining in the 2022-23 regular season. During these final four contests left on the docket, the 39-39 Wolves will look to make a push for a top-six spot in the Western Conference standings and, in turn, avoid the play-in tournament which, if the campaign were to end today, they would be taking part in as the eight seed. As is the case for all outings moving forward, Sunday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers is a must-win for Minnesota. With this all in mind, the question that’s on every Timberwolves fan’s mind: Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

Anthony Edwards injury status vs. Blazers

Amid a career campaign, Anthony Edwards has positioned the Minnesota Timberwolves to compete for a spot to take part in their second-straight postseason appearance. Heading into the Wolves’ Sunday matchup against the Trail Blazers, Edwards was listed as questionable due to illness, as per the league’s official injury report. However, Edwards will be in the starting lineup along with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Through 75 games played this season, Edwards finds himself averaging 24.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 1.6 steals, and just shy of a block on 45.9% shooting from the floor and 36.7% shooting from deep.

The Timberwolves likely would have been in fine shape anyway without Edwards in the lineup, because the Blazers have been in tank mode for a while now. Still, Edwards wants to play as much as possible, especially in this must-win affair.

So, when it comes to the question of whether or not Anthony Edwards will be playing tonight vs. the Blazers, the answer is yes.