Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns continues to not be shy in the media this offseason. When asked about the Timberwolves chances of winning with an emphasis on three big men, Towns did not mince any words, reports Bleacher Report.

“F***ing watch us.”

Karl-Anthony Towns is blunt and to the point with his response. The question was whether or not the Timberwolves can win in the modern NBA that emphasizes shooting and athleticism; the T-Wolves resigned Naz Reid to a huge contract in NBA free agency, so they now have quite a substantial investment in three dominant big men. However, Towns believes winning won't be a problem and NBA fans will just have to sit back and watch.

Of course, the Timberwolves and Towns won't just be relying on play from their bigs. Anthony Edwards took a huge step this season in cementing himself within the elite of the NBA, and next year he could propel to even grander heights. Edwards looks like a blossoming superstar, and if he turns into the player that many believe he can be, then the T-Wolves should be in good shape.

One thing for sure is that the Timberwolves would like better play from KAT next season. He was plagued by injuries in the 2022-2023 campaign, but he still never looked like the player many know him as throughout the year. If Karl-Anthony Towns can be a legitimate force while Gobert and Reid hold it down alongside Edwards, then the Timberwolves could easily find success with a roster dominated by big men.