The Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks trade is officially completed, which means teams can now make posts about the new acquisitions they received. That also means the players themselves can talk about the trade, and Karl-Anthony Towns didn't waste any time sharing a farewell message to the Timberwolves and the fans.

Towns posted a video that showed his journey throughout his time in Minnesota and also wrote a message thanking everybody who has been with him.

“To the Timberwolves Family: Nine years ago, I arrived in Minnesota as a young man with a dream. Little did I know that this place would become my home, and its people would become my family,” Towns wrote. “Your love, support, and unwavering loyalty have fueled my journey and inspired me to be the best player I could be.

“Thank you to my teammates, coaches, and the entire Timberwolves organization for the countless opportunities and experiences. I'll cherish the friendships I've made and the battles we've fought together. To the incredible fans, your support has meant the world to me. It gave me strength on and off the court. I'll never forget it. You'll always hold a special place in my heart. Thank you for everything.”

Karl-Anthony Towns traded to Knicks

The NBA world was shaken when it was initially announced that the Timberwolves would be trading Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks for Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo. The Timberwolves were coming off a big season where they just made it to the Western Conference Finals, and the thought was that they would run it back with the same team. The reality was that the Timberwolves were paying their frontcourt a lot of money, and with Towns contract, he was the odd man out.

For the Knicks, they couldn't get an extension done with Randle, so they began to look at trade options. As the season begins, it will be interesting to see how these players acclimate themselves to the new environments and if they actually fit.