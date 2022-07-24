Karl-Anthony Towns sends strong message to Timberwolves fans with full-page ad

Karl-Anthony Towns has one promise to Minnesota Timberwolves fans: he’s locked in.

Taking a full-page ad on the Star Tribune after officially signing his four-year, $224 million supermax extension with the Timberwolves, Towns penned a letter addressed to Minnesota fans. In his message, KAT shared his commitment to the franchise and vowed to take them to a level they have never reached before.

“Thank you for: challenging me, holding me accountable, supporting me and giving me a place to grow up and learn what it means to represent this state. I commit to you differently than I did as the 19-year-old kid who was drafted here, but as a veteran in the NBA who has seen it all. Thank you for supporting me as I became the man standing in front of you today,” Towns wrote at the conclusion of his letter.

“I promise to continue leading us to new heights for years to come. I’m Locked In.”

Karl-Anthony Towns has repeatedly shared his delight to be able to stay with the Timberwolves long-term. After all, he doesn’t see himself wearing another jersey and donning other color other than the ones he’s used to. However, Towns understands that with his new massive contract comes a huge amount of responsibility as well.

There will be expectations KAT, Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert can make the team playoff fixtures and eventually title contenders, and as the big man himself said, it’s championship or bust for the current team they have.

Fortunately, Towns is well aware of what he needs to do. And by the looks of it, he’s more than ready to embrace the challenge.