Karl-Anthony Towns spoke on how the Minnesota Timberwolves are coming together amid the team's 10-3 start to the season.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are off to a great start, moving to 10-3 on the season after a 117-100 win over the New York Knicks at home on Monday, and Karl-Anthony Towns went into why the team is off to such a great start this season.

“I think all of us have different experiences in the league,” Karl-Anthony Towns said, via Dane Moore of Blue Wire. “I think everyone in the locker room comes together and understands not only do we want to do something special and have a successful season, but I think all of us understand what it takes to have that kind of season. Just an experience for all of us coming together at one time in our careers.”

Towns was talking about the togetherness of the team, which features him alongside players like former No. 1 pick Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert, who was acquired by the Timberwolves in a massive trade with the Utah Jazz during the summer of 2022. So far, year two has been much better for this group, and they hope to keep that going.

“We all just have that trust in each other because we know it takes that to be a successful team,” Towns said, via Moore. “We all have the will that's needed to win on a daily basis because we've seen how when you don't have the will how seasons turn out. And we also, at the end of the day, understand Minnesota has lacked one word and that's execution. If we execute at a high level, we can see our fortunes change here.”

Towns and the Timberwolves hope things continue to come together with Anthony Edwards and Rudy Gobert to make the team a contender this season.