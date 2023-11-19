Karl-Anthony Towns knew going left was his best shot to deliver the game-winner for the Timberwolves against the Pelicans.

Karl-Anthony Towns wore his superman cape for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, draining the clutch bucket to give them the one-point win against the Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans.

With 10 seconds left on the clock and the Timberwolves trailing 120-119, Towns took the inbound pass and put it upon himself to deliver the team to victory. After getting the ball at the top of the 3-point line, KAT proceeded to drive left and muscled his way past Dyson Daniels to drain the crucial lay-up.

The Pelicans still had one final chance to score and win the contest, but Brandon Ingram's shot bounced off the rim as the Timberwolves held on for the 121-120 victory.

After the contest, Towns detailed his decision to go left on his final bucket instead of attacking right. Towns shared that opposing defenders were looking to bait him to commit an offensive foul, and since he had tremendous success attacking left, he knew that was the best option for him at the moment.

“Honestly, the refs and the players were already trying to look for an offensive foul going right, so I'm going to go left and got to the spot. I've had a lot of success with that shot late in games going left,” Towns explained before adding that he had to attack swiftly before the double team came, per Chris Hine of Star Tribune.

Karl-Anthony Towns' decision certainly paid off. The Pelicans had no chance to stop him in his attack, and it went the way he expected it to. Towns finished with 29 points on top of six rebounds, nine assists and two blocks. Even more amazing, he didn't commit any turnover.

Karl-Anthony Towns tonight in the win: 9 assists

0 turnovers 3 assists for Edwards pull-ups/drives

2 assists for Edwards C&S 3-pointers

2 assists for Gobert alley-oops

1 assist for SlowMo's drive off a double-team

1 assist for Conley's zone-busting corner 3-pointer All of em: pic.twitter.com/WfIOW7IQZA — Jared Martinson (@JaredMartyMN) November 19, 2023

The Timberwolves improved to 9-3 on the season with the win, allowing them to take the top spot in the Western Conference as well. And if KAT keeps playing like he did against the Pelicans, it's hard to see any team toppling them from that spot.