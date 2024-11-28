Hall of Fame forward Kevin Garnett called out the Minnesota Timberwolves blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns trade that landed them Julius Randle, suggesting Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert instead. While Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards says the Timberwolves are growing apart, Garnett accuses the organization of possibly wanting to unload Towns’ four-year, $220 million contract, which jumps from $49.2 million in 2024 to $61 million in 2027-28.

Garnett made his Rudy Gobert over Karl-Anthony Towns take in a recent episode of KG Certified.

“We just swept that whole Minnesota thing under the rug. You’re supposed to trade Rudy Gobert, keep KAT, and go on. You took a step back,” Garnett said. “You didn’t wanna pay the man? What are we doing?”

Compared to last season, Gobert’s numbers –10.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game — are down compared to what he averaged in 2023-24 (14.0 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks). The same can be said about former Knicks forward Julius Randle, who is adapting to his new team while averaging 21.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.

Randle hasn’t averaged less than 24 points in a season since 2019-20, and his 6.7 rebounds are a new career low. However, Julius is shooting 50.4% from the floor.

After losing to the Sacramento Kings 115-104, the Timberwolves extended their losing streak to four straight and are now 8-10 for the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference.

Anthony Edwards goes off on Timberwolves after collapse vs. Kings

After Kevin Garnett delivered his Rudy Gobert take, Timberwolves All-Star Anthony Edwards expressed frustration with his team’s recent effort. Calling out his team for losing the defensive identity it carried to the Western Conference Finals in last year’s NBA playoffs, Edwards says the Timberwolves aren’t a close-knit team anymore.

For Edwards, he and the Timberwolves look like a bunch of “front runners,” per Minnesota Star Tribune’s Chris Hine.

“Anthony Edwards to the media. ‘Y’all wanna talk to me? (Yes.) What you wanna know, why we’re trash?’” Hine reported. “Proceeded to say the Wolves, including himself, look like a bunch of ‘front runners’ right now.”

Edwards continued to vent his frustration, stating that the team is “growing apart” and that things have changed and players “can’t talk to each other anymore.”

“We got up and everybody cheering and f****** hype,” Edwards said. “We get down again, and don’t nobody say nothing. That’s the definition of a frontrunner. We, as a team, including myself, we all was frontrunners tonight. It was some bulls**t, for sure.”

On Friday, Edwards and the Timberwolves will host the Clippers in an NBA Cup matchup.