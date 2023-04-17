The Minnesota Timberwolves were absolutely crushed in Sunday’s Game 1 matchup against the top-seeded Denver Nuggets, and forward Kyle Anderson didn’t mince words when discussing their performance.

Following the contest, the veteran suggested that the Wolves were on a far lower level as far as production is concerned, though noted that they have the capability of making the proper adjustments to ready themselves for what they believe will be a more competitive series moving forward.

“I feel like we played a regular season game and it’s a playoff game. We just gotta flip that switch. We’re totally capable and things should go our way next game. We’ll make adjustments, watch film and get ready for the next game,” Kyle Anderson said regarding the Timberwolves, Nuggets Game 1.

Though the Timberwolves’ performance certainly didn’t register like a playoff game in the box score, the on-court energy and emotions certainly did at several points throughout the contest, especially for the likes of Anderson.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While down by nearly 30 points late in the third period, the 29-year-old and Nuggets rookie Christian Braun got rather chippy, which, ultimately, resulted in a flagrant foul being called against Anderson.

Things getting chippy featuring Kyle Anderson anew 👀 Christian Braun will shoot two free-throws as a result of a flagrant one 🤔pic.twitter.com/ElTLfTDIo7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 17, 2023

Aside from this scrum, as Anderson suggested, the 48-minute bout certainly did feel more like a regular season affair than anything else. Though the Timberwolves managed to keep things rather close through the first two quarters of play, with the score reading 55-44 in favor of the Nuggets, the final half was all Denver as they outscored the Wolves 54-36 from halftime on.

In the end, the West’s top seed played as such and wound up taking Game 1 by a final score of 109-80.