Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves got absolutely dominated Sunday night in Mile High City, as they took a beating at the hands of the Denver Nuggets in a 109-80 loss in Game 1 of this NBA Playoffs first-round series. Apart from the high-powered Nuggets offense, Gobert also had to deal with pesky Nuggets fans, including one that tried to get under his skin by using his recent sideline skirmish with teammate Kyle Anderson as fuel for his heckling of the Stifle Tower.

After a brief scuffle in the middle of the court between Nuggets rookie Christian Braun and Anderson in the second half, Gobert was among the ones who pacified the situation by breaking the two apart. Then while Braun was taking a free throw after a flagrant foul was called on Anderson, a Nuggets fan shouted from out of nowhere “You should probably punch him” at Gobert.

The Timberwolves center has heard it all from Twitter and from other social media channels after he threw a punch at Anderson, so he probably was not affected by such kind of heckling, if he heard it even. If anything, he must be more frustrated at his performance in Game 1, as he finished with just eight points, 13 rebounds, and two blocks in 26 minutes of action. He also had the worst plus-minus of everyone who stepped on the court in the game, coming up with a disastrous minus-28.

Gobert and the Timberwolves can recover right away this Wednesday, as they hope to tie the series up at 1-1 before heading to Minnesota for the next two games.